Is an array really needed to loop through all elements with a certain textContent?

const [...atLeastOneElement] = document.getElementsByTagName("*"); atLeastOneElement.forEach((element) => { if (element.textContent == "someTextContent") { element.style.display = 'none'; } });

I understand this code as "create a variable which is an array named “atLeastOneElement” and assign to it all elements whatsoever. Then, for each element in the array “elements” change textContent.

But must we use this somewhat “sugary” or “unorthodox” syntax? Is there something more “readable” for the general audience?