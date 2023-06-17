Is an array really needed to loop through all elements with a certain textContent?

const [...atLeastOneElement] = document.getElementsByTagName("*");
atLeastOneElement.forEach((element) => {
if (element.textContent == "someTextContent") {
element.style.display = 'none';
}
});
I understand this code as "create a variable which is an array named “atLeastOneElement” and assign to it all elements whatsoever. Then, for each element in the array “elements” change textContent.
But must we use this somewhat “sugary” or “unorthodox” syntax? Is there something more “readable” for the general audience?
Don’t know what you mean with that?
For me this is super readable. But if you want to make it more old-school you can use a standard for loop as well
const elements = document.getElementsByTagName("*");
for(const element of elements)
{
if (element.textContent == "someTextContent") {
element.style.display = 'none';
}
});
I meant that I don’t think this type of syntax
[...SOMETHING] was available before year 2015 when big changes came to JavaScript
If I understood you correctly than what I had there is basically a case of
forEach() method, acting like a
for...of loop.