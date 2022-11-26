Convert jQuery to JavaScript

Mori
#1
I created the following Chrome bookmarklet to open all Extra Examples boxes on this page:
javascript:$('.box_title').click();
It works with no problem. However, I’d prefer to use vanilla JavaScript. This is what I have for now:
javascript:Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.box_title')).forEach(e => e.click());
Do you see any problem, or can it be improved?
rpkamp
#2
You can also call
.forEach directly on the result of
querySelectorAll. No need to wrap it in
Array.from.
javascript:document.querySelectorAll('.box_title').forEach(e => e.click());
See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NodeList/forEach
Mori
#3
Thanks for the answer! Why can’t I get the same result using
getElementsByClassName?