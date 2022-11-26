Convert jQuery to JavaScript

JavaScript
#1

I created the following Chrome bookmarklet to open all Extra Examples boxes on this page:

javascript:$('.box_title').click();

It works with no problem. However, I’d prefer to use vanilla JavaScript. This is what I have for now:

javascript:Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.box_title')).forEach(e => e.click());

Do you see any problem, or can it be improved?

#2

You can also call .forEach directly on the result of querySelectorAll. No need to wrap it in Array.from.

javascript:document.querySelectorAll('.box_title').forEach(e => e.click());

See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/NodeList/forEach

1 Like
#3

Thanks for the answer! Why can’t I get the same result using getElementsByClassName?