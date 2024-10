Hi,

I have a similar question to one of my previous threads:

Making a ball follow the shape of an "X" HTML & CSS Hi there, I am trying to create an animated effect in which a ball/circle follows the outline of an “X” letter. This is what I have as a starting point, but I can’t work out how to add and animate the ball. I would like the ball to animate when the user hovers on the “X”. Starting point fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/zL2opyg3/ This is a similar fiddle worked on before: I basically want to have 5 key point boxes around the “X” (with one in the middle) and then then the user hovers ov…

I would like to have the black ball move inside the red outline as the user scrolls down the page, but not sure how to do this. I also have a version that is a solid red shape, but I guess if I can get the principle of how to do it, I can apply it to the solid one.

I’ve attached the shapes as a PNG (It won’t let me upload SVGs) if that helps.

I think I asked before, but are there any online tools that would allow me to do this?

Thanks!