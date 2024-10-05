Making a ball follow the shape of an "X"

Hi there,

I am trying to create an animated effect in which a ball/circle follows the outline of an “X” letter.

This is what I have as a starting point, but I can’t work out how to add and animate the ball. I would like the ball to animate when the user hovers on the “X”.

Starting point fiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/zL2opyg3/

This is a similar fiddle worked on before:



I basically want to have 5 key point boxes around the “X” (with one in the middle) and then then the user hovers over the entire section, the ball animates.

I guess it can animate inside of the X, similar to the above fiddle with the “M”, or animate it in a direction like this:

Hopefully this diagram makes sense, but I would like the ball to start in teh middle and follow the outline of the X going from left/anticlockwise.

can anyone help me achieve this? Or are there any online tools that I can use that will allow me to create such animation?

Thanks!