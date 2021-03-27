Alphabet letters in svg

Hello!

I am trying to create some letters in svg format and place them in an existing svg image.

Basically I like the logo of a website because it is having a great animation, and want to create the same effect with different letters.

Instead of L | S, I want to create it with H | V.

I am trying to create it, using a program that I have find, but it is very confusing.

this is the program: https://yqnn.github.io/svg-path-editor/

But maybe there is a more easy way to make it?

If someone knows anything, I would appreciate it!