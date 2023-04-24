Methods to track legitimate time spent watching videos?

I am considering making a website where people upload videos and they are paid an amount of money that depends on how long others watched their videos (or number of views).

The main hurdle I see is combatting fake views. For example, a video creator uploading a video, then playing it hundreds of times on repeat in multiple browsers to increase their count.

Are there any open-source libraries or does anyone have suggestions for how I could write something myself which could achieve what I’m talking about?