Making variableArray to work

I have the code1 below which works fine.
$numberArray = array(1, 2, 3) ;
echo $numberArray[0] . "<br>";
echo $numberArray[1] . "<br>";
echo $numberArray[2] . "<br>";
The code above produces the result1 below.
And I have the code2 below which does NOT work as I expected.
$myVariable = "1, 2, 3" ;
$variableArray = array($myVariable) ;
echo $variableArray[0]. "<br>" ;
echo $variableArray[1]. "<br>" ;
echo $variableArray[2]. "<br>" ;
The code above produces the result2 below with waring.
How can I make the code2 above works fine like the below?