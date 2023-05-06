Making variableArray to work

I have the code1 below which works fine.

$numberArray = array(1, 2, 3) ; echo $numberArray[0] . "<br>"; echo $numberArray[1] . "<br>"; echo $numberArray[2] . "<br>";

The code above produces the result1 below.

1

2

3

And I have the code2 below which does NOT work as I expected.

$myVariable = "1, 2, 3" ; $variableArray = array($myVariable) ; echo $variableArray[0]. "<br>" ; echo $variableArray[1]. "<br>" ; echo $variableArray[2]. "<br>" ;

The code above produces the result2 below with waring.

1, 2, 3

Undefined array key 1

Undefined array key 2

How can I make the code2 above works fine like the below?