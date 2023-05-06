Making variableArray to work

I have the code1 below which works fine.

$numberArray = array(1, 2, 3) ;
echo $numberArray[0] . "<br>";
echo $numberArray[1] . "<br>";
echo $numberArray[2] . "<br>";

The code above produces the result1 below.

And I have the code2 below which does NOT work as I expected.

$myVariable = "1, 2, 3" ;
$variableArray = array($myVariable) ;
echo $variableArray[0].  "<br>" ;
echo $variableArray[1].  "<br>" ;
echo $variableArray[2].  "<br>" ;

The code above produces the result2 below with waring.

How can I make the code2 above works fine like the below?

You need to convert the string “1, 2, 3” to an array. If you are sure the string is always well formatted you can use the explode function

$myString = "1, 2, 3";
$myArray = explode(", ", $myString);

A little bit more Safe method would be to explode with comma only and trim the results

$myArray = explode(",", $myString);
$myArray = array_map(function($entry) { return trim($entry); });