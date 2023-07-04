Is shorter code better?

Okay, so maybe the small things don’t really count.

But consider this, this was PHP 5.6:

class Person { /** * @var string */ private $id; /** * @var string */ private $firstName; /** * @var string */ private $lastName; /** * @var string */ private $emailAddress; public function __construct($id, $firstName, $lastName, $emailAddress) { // type checks left out for brevity $this->id = $id; $this->firstName = $firstName; $this->lastName = $lastName; $this->emailAddress = $emailAddress; } /** * @return string */ public function getId() { return $this->id; } /** * @return string */ public function getFirstName() { return $this->firstName; } /** * @return string */ public function getLastName() { return $this->lastName; } /** * @return string */ public function getEmailAddress() { return $this->emailAddress; } }

vs this in PHP 8.1:

readonly class Person { public function __construct( public string $id, public string $firstName, public string $lastName, public string $emailAddress ) { } }

exact same functionality.

Which one do you like better?