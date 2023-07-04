Is shorter code better?

this thread was split off from Making variableArray to work - #5
In PHP 8.1 this would be
$myArray = array_map(trim(...), $myArray);
Wow what an improvement. Another 30 characters less to type
I don’t care about 30 characters less to write, I do care about 30 characters less to read
I preference more characters to read. It makes it mostly easier to understand
Okay, so maybe the small things don’t really count.
But consider this, this was PHP 5.6:
class Person
{
/**
* @var string
*/
private $id;
/**
* @var string
*/
private $firstName;
/**
* @var string
*/
private $lastName;
/**
* @var string
*/
private $emailAddress;
public function __construct($id, $firstName, $lastName, $emailAddress)
{
// type checks left out for brevity
$this->id = $id;
$this->firstName = $firstName;
$this->lastName = $lastName;
$this->emailAddress = $emailAddress;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getId()
{
return $this->id;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getFirstName()
{
return $this->firstName;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getLastName()
{
return $this->lastName;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getEmailAddress()
{
return $this->emailAddress;
}
}
vs this in PHP 8.1:
readonly class Person
{
public function __construct(
public string $id,
public string $firstName,
public string $lastName,
public string $emailAddress
) {
}
}
exact same functionality.
Which one do you like better?