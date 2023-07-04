Is shorter code better?

PHP
1

In PHP 8.1 this would be

$myArray = array_map(trim(...), $myArray);

Wow what an improvement. Another 30 characters less to type :stuck_out_tongue:

I don’t care about 30 characters less to write, I do care about 30 characters less to read :slight_smile:

I dc a30c let. I dc a30c let.

I preference more characters to read. It makes it mostly easier to understand

Okay, so maybe the small things don’t really count.

But consider this, this was PHP 5.6:

class Person
{
    /**
     * @var string
     */
    private $id;

    /**
     * @var string
     */
    private $firstName;

    /**
     * @var string
     */
    private $lastName;

    /**
     * @var string
     */
    private $emailAddress;

    public function __construct($id, $firstName, $lastName, $emailAddress)
    {
        // type checks left out for brevity
        $this->id = $id;
        $this->firstName = $firstName;
        $this->lastName = $lastName;
        $this->emailAddress = $emailAddress;
    }

    /**
     * @return string
     */
    public function getId()
    {
        return $this->id;
    }

    /**
     * @return string
     */
    public function getFirstName()
    {
        return $this->firstName;
    }

    /**
     * @return string
     */
    public function getLastName()
    {
        return $this->lastName;
    }

    /**
     * @return string
     */
    public function getEmailAddress()
    {
        return $this->emailAddress;
    }
}

vs this in PHP 8.1:

readonly class Person
{
    public function __construct(
        public string $id,
        public string $firstName,
        public string $lastName,
        public string $emailAddress
    ) {
    }
}

exact same functionality.

Which one do you like better?