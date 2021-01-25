Array to string conversion problem

Hello ,

I have a database of trades

I want to filter them by weekdays

This is the form



I want to be able to filter trades made on momdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, or any combination of weekdays.

The $days variable which gets the days selection is an array.

var_dump($days) gives

array (size=3)* 0 => string '0' *(length=1)* 1 => string '2' *(length=1)* 2 => string '4' *(length=1)* I

n order to use the filter criteria until I chagge it I store it in a table

SQL tables can’t store arrays so I use implode to cange the array into a string

$weekdays = implode("",$days);

When I want to use it I use explode to turn the string to an array

$filter_criteria = get_user_filter_criteria($user_id); foreach($filter_criteria as $xrow =>$xval) { $start_date = $xval['start_date']; $end_date = $xval['end_date']; //$weekdays = $xval['weekdays']; $hour_start = $xval['hour_start']; $hour_end = $xval['hour_end']; } echo $xval['weekdays']; Insert days selected into $days array $days = explode($weekdays);

(All other filter criteria work well)

echo $xval[‘weekdays’]; gives 024

var_dump($days); gives

array (size=1) 0 => string ‘024’ (length=3)

But I get a notice array to string conversion in