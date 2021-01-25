Array to string conversion problem

Hello ,

I have a database of trades

I want to filter them by weekdays

This is the form
form

I want to be able to filter trades made on momdays, Mondays and Wednesdays, or any combination of weekdays.

The $days variable which gets the days selection is an array.
var_dump($days) gives

array (size=3)* 
0 => string '0' *(length=1)* 
1 => string '2' *(length=1)*
 2 => string '4' *(length=1)*

I

n order to use the filter criteria until I chagge it I store it in a table

SQL tables can’t store arrays so I use implode to cange the array into a string
$weekdays = implode("",$days);

When I want to use it I use explode to turn the string to an array

$filter_criteria = get_user_filter_criteria($user_id);

foreach($filter_criteria as $xrow =>$xval)
{
  $start_date = $xval['start_date'];
  $end_date = $xval['end_date'];
  //$weekdays = $xval['weekdays'];
  $hour_start = $xval['hour_start'];
  $hour_end = $xval['hour_end'];
}
echo $xval['weekdays'];
 Insert days selected into $days array
   $days = explode($weekdays);

(All other filter criteria work well)
echo $xval[‘weekdays’]; gives 024

var_dump($days); gives
array (size=1) 0 => string ‘024’ (length=3)

But I get a notice array to string conversion in

$sql = "SELECT item, SUM(profit) AS profit, o_time
		        FROM data
				WHERE c_time BETWEEN :start_date AND :end_date 
			    AND TIME(`o_time`) BETWEEN :hour_start AND :hour_end
				AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)
				GROUP BY item ";
in   `AND WEEKDAY(`o_time`) IN ($days)`

why does it happen ? how do I fix it ?