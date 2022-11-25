Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

I would just set a suitable max width on the container and let them wrap when they want using a flex layout.
Doing this would allow me to use one container.
I’m already using
data-container on each button to figure out which video container I want to play
Instead I want to have a single video player element/container, and just pass the corresponding
data-id directly from the button instead. Where I can then instantiate the video player in the same process to load only the video that is clicked.
So for example, I’m using
play3 to go find a video container named
play3 and doing actions to show that specific container. In that container I have an element that has the data-id of my YouTube video
-Xgi_way56U.
So instead of creating a playX container for every single video, I want to put
-Xgi_way56U on the button instead. When the button is clicked, I want to take that ID and pass it into the video player element to load it on demand.
The idea here would be to attach the id
data-id="-Xgi_way56U"
to here:
<button class="playa1 cover" type="button" data-container="play1"></button>
Which would then become this:
<button class="playa3 cover" type="button" data-container="play3" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></button>
At this link here: https://jsfiddle.net/3z4e0p2x/
There are only 3 containers, and 3 buttons.
I reduced it in size so it is easier.
Is this something that I am able to do in the code?
That sounds feasible.
I haven’t looked at your code as only on a mobile tonight.
It sounds like you just need to show the video you want and hide the play buttons. Then do the reverse on exit.
Back tomorrow now. See if you can come up with something on your own.