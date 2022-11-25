Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

Doing this would allow me to use one container.

I’m already using data-container on each button to figure out which video container I want to play

Instead I want to have a single video player element/container, and just pass the corresponding data-id directly from the button instead. Where I can then instantiate the video player in the same process to load only the video that is clicked.

So for example, I’m using play3 to go find a video container named play3 and doing actions to show that specific container. In that container I have an element that has the data-id of my YouTube video -Xgi_way56U .

So instead of creating a playX container for every single video, I want to put -Xgi_way56U on the button instead. When the button is clicked, I want to take that ID and pass it into the video player element to load it on demand.

The idea here would be to attach the id

data-id="-Xgi_way56U"

to here:

<button class="playa1 cover" type="button" data-container="play1"></button>

Which would then become this:

<button class="playa3 cover" type="button" data-container="play3" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></button>

At this link here: https://jsfiddle.net/3z4e0p2x/

There are only 3 containers, and 3 buttons.

I reduced it in size so it is easier.

Is this something that I am able to do in the code?