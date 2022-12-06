Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

The end of the body tag goes at the end of the entire html?
The end of the body tag goes at the end of the entire html?
https://jsfiddle.net/1urw6L59/
I can’t figure out how to remove what is left of this and add it to the exit part of the code.
I attempted and the styles weren’t removed.
/*
function resetInitiala(initialSelector) {
const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector);
function addInitial(initial) {
initial.classList.add("initial");
}
allInitial.forEach(addInitial);
}
*/
function resetInitialb(initialSelector) {
const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector);
function removeInitial(initial) {
initial.classList.remove("initial");
}
allInitial.forEach(removeInitial);
}
/*function applyInitial() {
resetInitiala(".playInitial, body, .panel");
}*/
function withdrawInitial() {
resetInitialb(".playInitial, body, .panel");
}
document.querySelectorAll("button.cover").forEach(function(button) {
button.addEventListener("click", function(event) {
myVideo.dataset.id = event.currentTarget.dataset.id;
if (button.classList.contains("playInitial")) {
//background.className = "body initial";
//panel.className = "panel initial";
/*background.classList.add("initial");
panel.classList.add("initial");*/
// applyInitial();
} else {
//background.className = "body";
//panel.className = "panel "
// background.classList.remove("initial");
// panel.classList.remove("initial");
withdrawInitial();
}
Don’t you need to add it to the exithandler here also?
function resetInitialb(initialSelector) {
const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector);
function removeInitial(initial) {
initial.classList.remove("initial");
}
allInitial.forEach(removeInitial);
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
resetInitialb(".initial"); /* added here*/
}
function exitClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
The code is very confusing as I can see no logical flow of what should happen at each step but that’s probably just me.