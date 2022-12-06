Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

#107

The end of the body tag goes at the end of the entire html?

</body>

#108

https://jsfiddle.net/1urw6L59/

I can’t figure out how to remove what is left of this and add it to the exit part of the code.

I attempted and the styles weren’t removed.


/*
  function resetInitiala(initialSelector) {
    const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector);

    function addInitial(initial) {
      initial.classList.add("initial");
    }
    allInitial.forEach(addInitial);
  }
*/
  function resetInitialb(initialSelector) {
    const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector);

    function removeInitial(initial) {
      initial.classList.remove("initial");
    }
    allInitial.forEach(removeInitial);
  }

  /*function applyInitial() {
    resetInitiala(".playInitial, body, .panel");
  }*/

  function withdrawInitial() {
    resetInitialb(".playInitial, body, .panel");
  }

  document.querySelectorAll("button.cover").forEach(function(button) {
    button.addEventListener("click", function(event) {
      myVideo.dataset.id = event.currentTarget.dataset.id;
      if (button.classList.contains("playInitial")) {
        //background.className = "body initial";
        //panel.className = "panel initial";
        /*background.classList.add("initial");
        panel.classList.add("initial");*/
    //    applyInitial();
      } else {
        //background.className = "body";
        //panel.className = "panel "
        // background.classList.remove("initial");
        // panel.classList.remove("initial");
        withdrawInitial();
      }
#109

Don’t you need to add it to the exithandler here also?

  function resetInitialb(initialSelector) {
    const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector);

    function removeInitial(initial) {
      initial.classList.remove("initial");
    }
    allInitial.forEach(removeInitial);
  }
  function resetPage() {
    body.classList.add("fadingOut");
        resetInitialb(".initial"); /* added here*/
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    resetPage();
  }

The code is very confusing as I can see no logical flow of what should happen at each step but that’s probably just me.