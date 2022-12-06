Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

Don’t you need to add it to the exithandler here also?

function resetInitialb(initialSelector) { const allInitial = document.querySelectorAll(initialSelector); function removeInitial(initial) { initial.classList.remove("initial"); } allInitial.forEach(removeInitial); } function resetPage() { body.classList.add("fadingOut"); resetInitialb(".initial"); /* added here*/ } function exitClickHandler() { resetPage(); }

The code is very confusing as I can see no logical flow of what should happen at each step but that’s probably just me.