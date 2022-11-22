Making changes to the CSS now that the play buttons are inside their own container

After trying to add the fan in, code is broken.

The initial screen/splash screen, that should have a different background, than the body, right?

body background, should be given to the body, not splash screen, right?

I would need to set the splash screen to have a different color from the body, which was:

body { background: #353198; }

And so, the splash screen bg color would be anything I wanted.

After I added this in the exitSkip button stopped working.

<button class="exitSkip" type="button"></button>

After the exitSkip button is clicked, or the play is clicked, the fan would be removed, not to return again on the page. How it should work.

Now both are alike, but both broken still.

Circle should be: 380px, not 290px.

Button with image and exitSkip, placed somewhere should be over the fan.

Also, the fan isn’t getting smaller as the window closes or gets smaller.

js version: https://jsfiddle.net/zcp1f7x6/1/

CSS version: https://jsfiddle.net/o40utzc8/