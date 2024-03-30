Making a website for an online video course

I want to make a website for an online video course that I am selling. I don’t want to use platforms such as Coursera and stuff like that. I tried making the fron-end with Angular and the Back-End with ASP.NET Server that connects with firebase database and storage for the videos. The problem was with the download and upload of large videos through the firebase - server - client pipeline. Can you suggest approaches and ways to fix it or start from scratch with different technologies. If you had to make a similar website, how would you do it? (Videos have to be stored on the cloud)