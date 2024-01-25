Maintaining alignment with resolution

im trying to maintain the alignment of column containing image and text with screen resolution.
1) standard laptop screen(1366px) this the alignment what i prefer in every screen resolution.

2) 2k display (2560px) i want content to be balanced with image as we can see gap below content
3) tablet landscape(1024px) text overflow

i have tried few solution. (Dont pefer background-image)
1.Defining height to image according screen resolution.
2.Adusting font-size and line-hegiht with screen resolution.
3.Hiding overflow text

how can we balance the alignment of text and image with screen resolution as in standard laptop screen(1366px)