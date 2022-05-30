Correctly aligning height of two columns, one image one text

Hi,

Thought I had full rein over grid but I can’t figure this out.

My desired outcome is for the text to remain with it’s current padding/gap without the padding/gap getting bigger on bigger screens (I think the image is causing this?)

Essentially the text should determine the height of the image in the column next door.

I have included the full code including the media queries for 1400px screens, when you expand it to full width, something seems to mess with the buttons as they grow larger and remove the centred text.