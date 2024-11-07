Low PageSpeed Insights score - how to improve CLS?

I want to improve my website’s performance. PageSpeed Insights is giving me a score of 8. Does anyone have any suggestions or guidelines on how I can further improve my website’s loading speed?
I found that my CLS score is quite high. PageSpeed recommends adding width and height attributes to image tags, but my website is responsive. How can I follow PageSpeed’s recommendation without affecting my site’s layout?
It should not be a problem using the width and height attributes on images, because the CSS that makes the images responsive should override those attributes when the screen is too small for the specified size.
Setting the attributes is usually a good idea, as the browser knows how much space the images need even before it loads them, meaning you can avoid layout shift as the page loads. I’m not sure it makes things any faster, but it’s better for UX if you avoid layout shift.