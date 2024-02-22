Avoid significant layout shifts?

Insights gives me the following warning when analyzing my blog “Avoid significant layout shifts” and the ones that contribute the most are those in this screenshot.

Screenshot_20240222_012516_Chrome
Screenshot_20240222_012516_Chrome862×1188 110 KB

If I write this code in my CSS file, would it solve the problem? Would it work for any post size or just for this specific one? I use media queries to define different screen views, should I place it only in the smallest screen size or in all sizes?

.entry {
  width: 100%;
  min-height: 200px; /* Minimum height */
  height: auto; /* Will adjust according to content */
}

#container {
  width: 100%;
  min-height: 400px; /* Minimum height */
  height: auto; /* Will adjust according to content */
}