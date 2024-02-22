Insights gives me the following warning when analyzing my blog “Avoid significant layout shifts” and the ones that contribute the most are those in this screenshot.
If I write this code in my CSS file, would it solve the problem? Would it work for any post size or just for this specific one? I use media queries to define different screen views, should I place it only in the smallest screen size or in all sizes?
.entry {
width: 100%;
min-height: 200px; /* Minimum height */
height: auto; /* Will adjust according to content */
}
#container {
width: 100%;
min-height: 400px; /* Minimum height */
height: auto; /* Will adjust according to content */
}