How to fix CLS - cumulative layout shift

Hi all,

Although this page is under development, the home page is mostly finished. The problem I’m having is with the cumulative layout shift. Lighthouse is scoring it poorly and despite clues from the Lighthouse report and the Chrome extension Web Vitals, I can’t figure out how to improve it.

The dev site is here (you’ll need /home on the end, or you’ll end up on the coming soon page):

There’s an expanded version of the CSS here:

https://ramblaretreats.com/css/main-public.css

I’d be grateful for any advice.