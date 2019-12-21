Linux - "Reasons To Be Cheerful Pt. 3"

Apologies to Ian Dury and the Blockheads

Top 10 reasons I like Linux:

It’s free

Most software is also free!

The kernel is used on the Top 50 mainframe computers

Numerous Linux Desktop Distros available

Most Linux setup installations fit on a 2Tb thumbdrive! -(see next post)

Linus thumbdrive installations can be tried and tested in memory

Revives computers lacking resources and ideal for computer System on a Chip

Updates frequently, on demand and usually takes less than a minute.

Ideal for web programming and mirror images of online files saved locally