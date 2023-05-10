Links Of HREF Is Not Working Properly In IOS

Heyy Folks Myself (Emka) Emmanuel Katto From Uganda… Having problems with href links on iOS. They work correctly on desktop browsers. The only link that works on iOS is the About Me link, the others do nothing. I ran it through a validation tool and fixed all the errors. This is my first time using SVG and I thought they might overlap so I created different z-indexes for them and that didn’t work either. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

<g fill-opacity="0" stroke-opacity="0"> <a xlink:href="http://www.imdb.com" target="_blank"> <rect id="imdb" x="620.19" y="153.26" width="501.31" height="243.49"/> </a> <a xlink:href="aboutme.html"> <rect id="aboutme" x="5.7292" y="403.91" width="711.86" height="244.92"/> </a> </g> </svg>

Please Suggest Me

Thank You!!