Laravel class error, PHP issue

#1

when I am trying to create a database, I am getting an error:

$ php artisan migrate:fresh --seed

Dropped all tables successfully.
Migration table created successfully.
Migrating: 2014_10_12_000000_create_users_table
Migrated:  2014_10_12_000000_create_users_table (0.13 seconds)
Migrating: 2014_10_12_100000_create_password_resets_table
Migrated:  2014_10_12_100000_create_password_resets_table (0.09 seconds)
Migrating: 2019_08_19_000000_create_failed_jobs_table
Migrated:  2019_08_19_000000_create_failed_jobs_table (0.09 seconds)
Migrating: 2021_06_18_074545_create_payment_platforms_table
Migrated:  2021_06_18_074545_create_payment_platforms_table (0.07 seconds)
Migrating: 2021_06_18_075554_create_currencies_table
Migrated:  2021_06_18_075554_create_currencies_table (0.32 seconds)
Seeding: CurrenciesTableSeeder

   Error

  Class "Currency" not found

  at G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\database\seeds\CurrenciesTableSeeder.php:21
    17|           'gbp'
    18|         ];
    19|
    20|         foreach ($currencies as $currency) {
  > 21|           Currency::create([
    22|             'iso' =>$currency,
    23|           ]);
    24|         }
    25|

  1   G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Cont
ainer\BoundMethod.php:36
      CurrenciesTableSeeder::run()

  2   G:\codegorithm\PHP\laravel2021\LaravelPayment\vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Cont
ainer\Util.php:37
      Illuminate\Container\BoundMethod::Illuminate\Container\{closure}()

CurrenciesTableSeeder.php is having this code content:

<?php

use Illuminate\Database\Seeder;

class CurrenciesTableSeeder extends Seeder
{
    /**
     * Run the database seeds.
     *
     * @return void
     */
    public function run()
    {
        $currencies = [
          'usd',
          'eur',
          'gbp'
        ];

        foreach ($currencies as $currency) {
          Currency::create([
            'iso' =>$currency,
          ]);
        }
 
    }
}
#2

Well I think the error is pretty obvious, it can’t find the Currency class. Is this a class you added to the project? If so, is it in a location that the seeder can see it? :slight_smile:

#3

