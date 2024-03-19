Laravel Error When Migrating

I tried to make a migration with composer command php aritisan make:migration create_students_table`, and then I got this migration file:

<?php use Illuminate\Database\Migrations\Migration; use Illuminate\Database\Schema\Blueprint; use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Schema; return new class extends Migration { /** * Run the migrations. */ public function up(): void { Schema::create('students', function (Blueprint $table) { $table->id(); $table->string('name'); $table->integer('score'); $table->timestamps(); }); } /** * Reverse the migrations. */ public function down(): void { Schema::dropIfExists('students'); } };

I added the name and score column from the up() function, and also I’ve made a schema in localhost myphpadmin with under the name ‘learning-laravel-11’, and then this is the configuration of my .env file

APP_NAME=Laravel APP_ENV=local APP_KEY=base64:IRJpq9MlMvgS9B/EhOMyEiI9Srz5C33cfMm6ngTritY= APP_DEBUG=true # APP_TIMEZONE=UTC APP_URL=http://localhost # APP_LOCALE=en # APP_FALLBACK_LOCALE=en # APP_FAKER_LOCALE=en_US # APP_MAINTENANCE_DRIVER=file # APP_MAINTENANCE_STORE=database # BCRYPT_ROUNDS=12 LOG_CHANNEL=stack # LOG_STACK=single LOG_DEPRECATIONS_CHANNEL=null LOG_LEVEL=debug DB_CONNECTION=mysql DB_HOST=127.0.0.1 DB_PORT=3306 DB_DATABASE=learning-laravel-11 DB_USERNAME=root DB_PASSWORD= SESSION_DRIVER=database SESSION_LIFETIME=120 SESSION_ENCRYPT=false SESSION_PATH=/ SESSION_DOMAIN=null BROADCAST_CONNECTION=log FILESYSTEM_DISK=local QUEUE_CONNECTION=database CACHE_STORE=database CACHE_PREFIX= MEMCACHED_HOST=127.0.0.1 REDIS_CLIENT=phpredis REDIS_HOST=127.0.0.1 REDIS_PASSWORD=null REDIS_PORT=6379 MAIL_MAILER=log MAIL_HOST=127.0.0.1 MAIL_PORT=2525 MAIL_USERNAME=null MAIL_PASSWORD=null MAIL_ENCRYPTION=null MAIL_FROM_ADDRESS="hello@example.com" MAIL_FROM_NAME="${APP_NAME}" AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID= AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY= AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=us-east-1 AWS_BUCKET= AWS_USE_PATH_STYLE_ENDPOINT=false VITE_APP_NAME="${APP_NAME}"

But when I entered the php artisan migrate command, it says as following:

PS C:\xampp\htdocs\learning-laravel-11> php artisan migrate Illuminate\Database\QueryException SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1273 Unknown collation: 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci' (Connection: mysql, SQL: select table_name as `name`, (data_length + index_length) as `size`, table_comment as `comment`, engine as `engine`, table_collation as `collation` from information_schema.tables where table_schema = 'learning-laravel-11' and table_type in ('BASE TABLE', 'SYSTEM VERSIONED') order by table_name) at vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connection.php:813 809▕ $this->getName(), $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e 810▕ ); 811▕ } 812▕ ➜ 813▕ throw new QueryException( 814▕ $this->getName(), $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e 815▕ ); 816▕ } 817▕ } 1 vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connectors\MySqlConnector.php:121 PDOException::("SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1273 Unknown collation: 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci'") 2 vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connectors\MySqlConnector.php:121 PDO::exec("SET NAMES 'utf8mb4' COLLATE 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci', SESSION sql_mode='ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION';")

Is there anything wrong with my configuration?