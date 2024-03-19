Laravel Error When Migrating

I tried to make a migration with composer command
php aritisan make:migration create_students_table`, and then I got this migration file:
<?php
use Illuminate\Database\Migrations\Migration;
use Illuminate\Database\Schema\Blueprint;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Schema;
return new class extends Migration
{
/**
* Run the migrations.
*/
public function up(): void
{
Schema::create('students', function (Blueprint $table) {
$table->id();
$table->string('name');
$table->integer('score');
$table->timestamps();
});
}
/**
* Reverse the migrations.
*/
public function down(): void
{
Schema::dropIfExists('students');
}
};
I added the
name and
score column from the up() function, and also I’ve made a schema in localhost myphpadmin with under the name ‘learning-laravel-11’, and then this is the configuration of my
.env file
APP_NAME=Laravel
APP_ENV=local
APP_KEY=base64:IRJpq9MlMvgS9B/EhOMyEiI9Srz5C33cfMm6ngTritY=
APP_DEBUG=true
# APP_TIMEZONE=UTC
APP_URL=http://localhost
# APP_LOCALE=en
# APP_FALLBACK_LOCALE=en
# APP_FAKER_LOCALE=en_US
# APP_MAINTENANCE_DRIVER=file
# APP_MAINTENANCE_STORE=database
# BCRYPT_ROUNDS=12
LOG_CHANNEL=stack
# LOG_STACK=single
LOG_DEPRECATIONS_CHANNEL=null
LOG_LEVEL=debug
DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=learning-laravel-11
DB_USERNAME=root
DB_PASSWORD=
SESSION_DRIVER=database
SESSION_LIFETIME=120
SESSION_ENCRYPT=false
SESSION_PATH=/
SESSION_DOMAIN=null
BROADCAST_CONNECTION=log
FILESYSTEM_DISK=local
QUEUE_CONNECTION=database
CACHE_STORE=database
CACHE_PREFIX=
MEMCACHED_HOST=127.0.0.1
REDIS_CLIENT=phpredis
REDIS_HOST=127.0.0.1
REDIS_PASSWORD=null
REDIS_PORT=6379
MAIL_MAILER=log
MAIL_HOST=127.0.0.1
MAIL_PORT=2525
MAIL_USERNAME=null
MAIL_PASSWORD=null
MAIL_ENCRYPTION=null
MAIL_FROM_ADDRESS="hello@example.com"
MAIL_FROM_NAME="${APP_NAME}"
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=us-east-1
AWS_BUCKET=
AWS_USE_PATH_STYLE_ENDPOINT=false
VITE_APP_NAME="${APP_NAME}"
But when I entered the
php artisan migrate command, it says as following:
PS C:\xampp\htdocs\learning-laravel-11> php artisan migrate
Illuminate\Database\QueryException
SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1273 Unknown collation: 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci' (Connection: mysql, SQL: select table_name as `name`, (data_length + index_length) as `size`, table_comment as `comment`, engine as `engine`, table_collation as `collation` from information_schema.tables where table_schema = 'learning-laravel-11' and table_type in ('BASE TABLE', 'SYSTEM VERSIONED') order by table_name)
at vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connection.php:813
809▕ $this->getName(), $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e
810▕ );
811▕ }
812▕
➜ 813▕ throw new QueryException(
814▕ $this->getName(), $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e
815▕ );
816▕ }
817▕ }
1 vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connectors\MySqlConnector.php:121
PDOException::("SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1273 Unknown collation: 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci'")
2 vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connectors\MySqlConnector.php:121
PDO::exec("SET NAMES 'utf8mb4' COLLATE 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci', SESSION sql_mode='ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION';")
Is there anything wrong with my configuration?