Laravel Error When Migrating

I tried to make a migration with composer command php aritisan make:migration create_students_table`, and then I got this migration file:

<?php

use Illuminate\Database\Migrations\Migration;
use Illuminate\Database\Schema\Blueprint;
use Illuminate\Support\Facades\Schema;

return new class extends Migration
{
    /**
     * Run the migrations.
     */
    public function up(): void
    {
        Schema::create('students', function (Blueprint $table) {
            $table->id();
            $table->string('name');
            $table->integer('score');
            $table->timestamps();
        });
    }

    /**
     * Reverse the migrations.
     */
    public function down(): void
    {
        Schema::dropIfExists('students');
    }
};

I added the name and score column from the up() function, and also I’ve made a schema in localhost myphpadmin with under the name ‘learning-laravel-11’, and then this is the configuration of my .env file

APP_NAME=Laravel
APP_ENV=local
APP_KEY=base64:IRJpq9MlMvgS9B/EhOMyEiI9Srz5C33cfMm6ngTritY=
APP_DEBUG=true
# APP_TIMEZONE=UTC
APP_URL=http://localhost

# APP_LOCALE=en
# APP_FALLBACK_LOCALE=en
# APP_FAKER_LOCALE=en_US

# APP_MAINTENANCE_DRIVER=file
# APP_MAINTENANCE_STORE=database

# BCRYPT_ROUNDS=12

LOG_CHANNEL=stack
# LOG_STACK=single
LOG_DEPRECATIONS_CHANNEL=null
LOG_LEVEL=debug

DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=learning-laravel-11
DB_USERNAME=root
DB_PASSWORD=

SESSION_DRIVER=database
SESSION_LIFETIME=120
SESSION_ENCRYPT=false
SESSION_PATH=/
SESSION_DOMAIN=null

BROADCAST_CONNECTION=log
FILESYSTEM_DISK=local
QUEUE_CONNECTION=database

CACHE_STORE=database
CACHE_PREFIX=

MEMCACHED_HOST=127.0.0.1

REDIS_CLIENT=phpredis
REDIS_HOST=127.0.0.1
REDIS_PASSWORD=null
REDIS_PORT=6379

MAIL_MAILER=log
MAIL_HOST=127.0.0.1
MAIL_PORT=2525
MAIL_USERNAME=null
MAIL_PASSWORD=null
MAIL_ENCRYPTION=null
MAIL_FROM_ADDRESS="hello@example.com"
MAIL_FROM_NAME="${APP_NAME}"

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=us-east-1
AWS_BUCKET=
AWS_USE_PATH_STYLE_ENDPOINT=false

VITE_APP_NAME="${APP_NAME}"

But when I entered the php artisan migrate command, it says as following:

PS C:\xampp\htdocs\learning-laravel-11> php artisan migrate

   Illuminate\Database\QueryException 

  SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1273 Unknown collation: 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci' (Connection: mysql, SQL: select table_name as `name`, (data_length + index_length) as `size`, table_comment as `comment`, engine as `engine`, table_collation as `collation` from information_schema.tables where table_schema = 'learning-laravel-11' and table_type in ('BASE TABLE', 'SYSTEM VERSIONED') order by table_name)

  at vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connection.php:813
    809▕                     $this->getName(), $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e
    810▕                 );
    811▕             }
    812▕
  ➜ 813▕             throw new QueryException(
    814▕                 $this->getName(), $query, $this->prepareBindings($bindings), $e
    815▕             );
    816▕         }
    817▕     }

  1   vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connectors\MySqlConnector.php:121
      PDOException::("SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 1273 Unknown collation: 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci'")

  2   vendor\laravel\framework\src\Illuminate\Database\Connectors\MySqlConnector.php:121
      PDO::exec("SET NAMES 'utf8mb4' COLLATE 'utf8mb4_0900_ai_ci', SESSION sql_mode='ONLY_FULL_GROUP_BY,STRICT_TRANS_TABLES,NO_ZERO_IN_DATE,NO_ZERO_DATE,ERROR_FOR_DIVISION_BY_ZERO,NO_ENGINE_SUBSTITUTION';")

Is there anything wrong with my configuration?