Laravel 11 to the production

when im trying ti deploy laravel to production www.mydomain.com//mylaravel im getting error: Unable to locate a class or view for component [layout].



// Determine if the application is in maintenance mode... if (file_exists($maintenance = __DIR__.'/storage/framework/maintenance.php')) { require $maintenance; } // Register the Composer autoloader... require __DIR__.'/vendor/autoload.php'; // Bootstrap Laravel and handle the request... (require_once __DIR__.'/bootstrap/app.php') ->handleRequest(Request::capture());

Have moved index.php and htaccess from public folder to root folder (mylaravel)and change path:

APP_URL= http://www.mydomain.com//mylaravel

DB_CONNECTION=mysql

DB_HOST=127.0.0.1

DB_PORT=3306

DB_DATABASE=database

DB_USERNAME=databaseusername

DB_PASSWORD=password

My share hosting doesnt provide cpanel terminal

kindly guide me, its my first time in working with laravel