Laravel 11 to the production

when im trying ti deploy laravel to production www.mydomain.com//mylaravel im getting error: Unable to locate a class or view for component [layout].
Have moved index.php and htaccess from public folder to root folder (mylaravel)
and change path:
// Determine if the application is in maintenance mode...
if (file_exists($maintenance = __DIR__.'/storage/framework/maintenance.php')) {
require $maintenance;
}
// Register the Composer autoloader...
require __DIR__.'/vendor/autoload.php';
// Bootstrap Laravel and handle the request...
(require_once __DIR__.'/bootstrap/app.php')
->handleRequest(Request::capture());
APP_URL= http://www.mydomain.com//mylaravel
DB_CONNECTION=mysql
DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
DB_PORT=3306
DB_DATABASE=database
DB_USERNAME=databaseusername
DB_PASSWORD=password
My share hosting doesnt provide cpanel terminal
kindly guide me, its my first time in working with laravel