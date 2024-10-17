im trying to upload laravel in sub-directory (static site no database) home page load fine but other pages like about, services throw error Internal Server Error. laravel.log and error_log are empty
its load path currently www.example.com/laravel/about
.htaccess and index.php from public folder have move to root folder www.example.com/laravel
index.php contains:
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
define('LARAVEL_START', microtime(true));
// Determine if the application is in maintenance mode...
if (file_exists($maintenance = __DIR__.'/storage/framework/maintenance.php')) {
require $maintenance;
}
// Register the Composer autoloader...
require __DIR__.'/vendor/autoload.php';
// Bootstrap Laravel and handle the request...
(require_once __DIR__.'/bootstrap/app.php')
->handleRequest(Request::capture());
htaccess contain:
<IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /laravel/
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ public/$1 [L]
</IfModule>
env file modify
APP_DEBUG=true
APP_URL=http://www.example.com/laravel
APP_ENV=local (change production also)
# DB_CONNECTION=mysql
# DB_HOST=127.0.0.1
# DB_PORT=3306
# DB_DATABASE=leeshow
# DB_USERNAME=root
# DB_PASSWORD=
SESSION_DRIVER=array
web.php
Route::get('/', function () {
return view('home');
})->name('home');
Route::get('/about', function () {
return view('about');
})->name('about');
views/component/layout.blade.php for menu
<a href="{{ route('about') }}">About</a>
views/about.blade.php
<x-layout>
<h1>im about page</h1>
</x-layout>
unable to load any file from resources/views except home.blade.php