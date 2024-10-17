im trying to upload laravel in sub-directory (static site no database) home page load fine but other pages like about, services throw error Internal Server Error. laravel.log and error_log are empty

its load path currently www.example.com/laravel/about



use Illuminate\Http\Request; define('LARAVEL_START', microtime(true)); // Determine if the application is in maintenance mode... if (file_exists($maintenance = __DIR__.'/storage/framework/maintenance.php')) { require $maintenance; } // Register the Composer autoloader... require __DIR__.'/vendor/autoload.php'; // Bootstrap Laravel and handle the request... (require_once __DIR__.'/bootstrap/app.php') ->handleRequest(Request::capture());

.htaccess and index.php from public folder have move to root folder www.example.com/laravel

htaccess contain:

<IfModule mod_rewrite.c> RewriteEngine On RewriteBase /laravel/ RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteRule ^(.*)$ public/$1 [L] </IfModule>

env file modify

APP_DEBUG=true APP_URL=http://www.example.com/laravel APP_ENV=local (change production also) # DB_CONNECTION=mysql # DB_HOST=127.0.0.1 # DB_PORT=3306 # DB_DATABASE=leeshow # DB_USERNAME=root # DB_PASSWORD= SESSION_DRIVER=array

web.php

Route::get('/', function () { return view('home'); })->name('home'); Route::get('/about', function () { return view('about'); })->name('about');

views/component/layout.blade.php for menu

<a href="{{ route('about') }}">About</a>

views/about.blade.php

<x-layout> <h1>im about page</h1> </x-layout>

unable to load any file from resources/views except home.blade.php