Koin Library Version Incompatibility Issue

I am encountering an issue with library version compatibility. Here’s the problem: When I try to upgrade the version, the highest version available for io.insert-koin:koin-android is 4.0.0. However, this version does not exist for io.insert-koin:koin-androidx-scope . As a result, when the versions are different, it throws an error saying that these versions are not compatible with each other.

Additionally, after upgrading, what changes do I need to make in the code to ensure compatibility?

Thank you for your help!