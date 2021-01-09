Incrementing GitHub version

PHP
#1

If I change this class constructor from this:

          public function __construct($api_key = "", $basic = false) 
          { 
                 if (!function_exists('curl_init')) 
                 { 
                        throw new CurlException("cURL is not available. This API wrapper cannot be used."); 
                 } 
              
                 if (isset($api_key))
                 {
                        $this->setApiKey($api_key);
                 } 
              
                 if ($basic === true) {
                     
                        $this->_api_key_var = 'Authorization: Basic ';
                        $this->json = false;
                 }
          }

to this one:

          public function __construct($api_key = "", $access = "") 
          { 
                 if (!function_exists('curl_init')) 
                 { 
                        throw new CurlException("cURL is not available. This API wrapper cannot be used."); 
                 } 
              
                 if (isset($api_key))
                 {
                        $this->setApiKey($api_key);
                 } 
              
                 if (strtolower($access) == "oauth") {
                     
                        $this->_api_key_var = '';
                        $this->json = false;
                        $this->accept = true;
                        
                 } elseif (strtolower($access) == "token") {
                     
                        $this->_api_key_var = 'Authorization: Basic ';
                        $this->json = false;
                 }
          }

then in GitHub and packagist should I increment minor version or major version for backward compatibility?