Incrementing GitHub version

If I change this class constructor from this:
public function __construct($api_key = "", $basic = false)
{
if (!function_exists('curl_init'))
{
throw new CurlException("cURL is not available. This API wrapper cannot be used.");
}
if (isset($api_key))
{
$this->setApiKey($api_key);
}
if ($basic === true) {
$this->_api_key_var = 'Authorization: Basic ';
$this->json = false;
}
}
to this one:
public function __construct($api_key = "", $access = "")
{
if (!function_exists('curl_init'))
{
throw new CurlException("cURL is not available. This API wrapper cannot be used.");
}
if (isset($api_key))
{
$this->setApiKey($api_key);
}
if (strtolower($access) == "oauth") {
$this->_api_key_var = '';
$this->json = false;
$this->accept = true;
} elseif (strtolower($access) == "token") {
$this->_api_key_var = 'Authorization: Basic ';
$this->json = false;
}
}
then in GitHub and packagist should I increment minor version or major version for backward compatibility?