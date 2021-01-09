Incrementing GitHub version

If I change this class constructor from this:

public function __construct($api_key = "", $basic = false) { if (!function_exists('curl_init')) { throw new CurlException("cURL is not available. This API wrapper cannot be used."); } if (isset($api_key)) { $this->setApiKey($api_key); } if ($basic === true) { $this->_api_key_var = 'Authorization: Basic '; $this->json = false; } }

to this one:

public function __construct($api_key = "", $access = "") { if (!function_exists('curl_init')) { throw new CurlException("cURL is not available. This API wrapper cannot be used."); } if (isset($api_key)) { $this->setApiKey($api_key); } if (strtolower($access) == "oauth") { $this->_api_key_var = ''; $this->json = false; $this->accept = true; } elseif (strtolower($access) == "token") { $this->_api_key_var = 'Authorization: Basic '; $this->json = false; } }

then in GitHub and packagist should I increment minor version or major version for backward compatibility?