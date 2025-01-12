Javascript expand all items

Following some best practices with regards naming conventions would be a good start. I see lines like the following and just want to run a mile.

if(_r[i].c > 0) _li += '<a href="javascript:;" class="load_subs" rel="'+_r[i].affiliate_id+'">';

What is _r[i].c ?

_r is the response, but what does that data look like? Could it not have a more descriptive name? What is .c ?

The term for this code is obfuscation.

Just to add the underscore is traditionally used in OOP to indicate this is a _privateVariable .