Javascript event listener

I have the following code in JavaScript.

'use strict';

document.body.append(document.createElement('textarea'));

document.body.append(document.createElement('button'));

let btnClick = document.getElementById('button');

function inClick() {

let str = 'abc';

console.log(str);

}

btnClick.addEventListener('click', inClick);

I am getting the following error when execting this script.

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’).

I am unable to add an event listener when the button is clicked.

Implies that there is no element with the ID “button”.

Note that an id is an attribute, not an element type. <button> can be found by getElementsByTagName, but to find something with id button, it would have to be <something id="button">