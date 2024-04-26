Javascript event listener

I have the following code in JavaScript.
'use strict';
document.body.append(document.createElement('textarea'));
document.body.append(document.createElement('button'));
let btnClick = document.getElementById('button');
function inClick() {
let str = 'abc';
console.log(str);
}
btnClick.addEventListener('click', inClick);
I am getting the following error when execting this script.
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’).
I am unable to add an event listener when the button is clicked.