Javascript event listener

I have the following code in JavaScript.

'use strict'; document.body.append(document.createElement('textarea')); document.body.append(document.createElement('button')); let btnClick = document.getElementById('button'); function inClick() { let str = 'abc'; console.log(str); } btnClick.addEventListener('click', inClick);

I am getting the following error when execting this script.

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’).

I am unable to add an event listener when the button is clicked.