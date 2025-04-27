JavaScript not adding eventlistener

I have the following code

var table = $('#Table');
                var lastRow = table.find('tr:last');
                var clone = lastRow.clone();
                table.append(clone);
                var button = document.createElement("input");
                button.type = "button";
                button.value = "X";
                button.name ="DeleteRow";
                button.style.width = "50%";
                button.addEventListener('click',function(){
                    DeleteRow(this);
                })
                clone.find('td:first').empty();
                clone.find('td:first').append(button);

function DeleteRow(x)
            {
                x.nearest('tr').remove();
            }

When I press the delete (x) button, nothing happens. Inspecting the code, the DeleteRow function hasn’t been added to the button, so no response. Is this a bug? Any help appreciated.