JavaScript not adding eventlistener

I have the following code
var table = $('#Table');
var lastRow = table.find('tr:last');
var clone = lastRow.clone();
table.append(clone);
var button = document.createElement("input");
button.type = "button";
button.value = "X";
button.name ="DeleteRow";
button.style.width = "50%";
button.addEventListener('click',function(){
DeleteRow(this);
})
clone.find('td:first').empty();
clone.find('td:first').append(button);
function DeleteRow(x)
{
x.nearest('tr').remove();
}
When I press the delete (x) button, nothing happens. Inspecting the code, the DeleteRow function hasn’t been added to the button, so no response. Is this a bug? Any help appreciated.