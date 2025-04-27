JavaScript not adding eventlistener

I have the following code

var table = $('#Table'); var lastRow = table.find('tr:last'); var clone = lastRow.clone(); table.append(clone); var button = document.createElement("input"); button.type = "button"; button.value = "X"; button.name ="DeleteRow"; button.style.width = "50%"; button.addEventListener('click',function(){ DeleteRow(this); }) clone.find('td:first').empty(); clone.find('td:first').append(button);

function DeleteRow(x) { x.nearest('tr').remove(); }

When I press the delete (x) button, nothing happens. Inspecting the code, the DeleteRow function hasn’t been added to the button, so no response. Is this a bug? Any help appreciated.