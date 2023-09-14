Issue in replacement post value with database value

Hi Sir by using your code and guidance i try to implement this in following steps

get form value via Post (city value which i get is 1)

2)look at mysql table which have two fields id, city sql querry to get database table city value (which is London) in which city from post will be equal to id field of the database (all working fine)

3- I wanted to replace 1 with london. but when used replace value as then its given just “L” rather than full London as city and if I posted two values from Html form then “O” is displaying for 2nd line rather than value of 2nd row

echo '<td style = "text-align:left; border:1px solid #cccccc;">'.$city1[$i].'</td>';

Below is full code