Replace post value with database

I have small html form as showing below. I can successfully display form values by post method. But I am trying , instead of city, it should display country in the post. ( city and country both are columns fields in mysql table). Is there any way to replace post value city that it should be replace with country from that mysql table ???
<form>
<label>Name</label><input type = text name = "name">
<label>Father</label><input type = text name = "father"><label>City</label><input type = text name = "city">
<input type = submit value = "submit">
</form>
Here is php source code
<?php
if(isset($_POST['submit']))
{
$Name = $_POST['name'];
$Father = $_POST['father'];
$city = $_POST['city'];
}
<table class="center" border=0 width=600>
<tr><td><b>Name : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["name"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>Father : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["Father"]; ?>
<tr><td><b>City : </td><td><?php echo $_POST["city"]; ?>