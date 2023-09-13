Replace post value with database

So, you want to take the city that the user entered into the form, search for that city in your database table, and then display the country that is associated with the city?

That shouldn’t be too difficult. What have you tried so far? Pseudo-code would be something like:

receive form data query = "select country from mytable where city = ?" run the query if there is a result, display it

How will you handle cities that appear in more than one country?