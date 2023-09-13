How to use Array[] in where cluase and replace it with database value

hi

I have following html form

<form> <input type = text name = name[] id = name > <input type = text name = rollno[] id = rollno > <input type = submit value = submit > </form>

After submit i want to display this form value via post method as

<?php if(isset($_POST['submit'])) { $name = $_POST['name']; $rollno = $_POST['rollno']; }

Now I want to replace $_POST[‘rollno’]; with fathername field value available in mysql table ‘student’ as follow

$sql = "SELECT fname FROM student WHERE 'rollno' = '$rollno'"; $result = $con->query($sql); if ($result->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { $fname = $row['fname']; }}

currently its given as : Notice: Array to string conversion in /home/thehospi/public_html/le/bill/invoice.php on line 61

my html form using array as multiple entries can be possible with one submit, Guidance needed regarding this