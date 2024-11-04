Is Wireframing and Figma Design Still Necessary for No-Code Websites?

Howdy y’all! I’m new to web design, working mainly with no-code platforms like Wix and Webflow. I’ve run into a question that I’d love some input on:

Since no-code speeds up the development process, projects usually cost less than traditional builds. But, as many of you might know, clients often want to “see” the design before diving into development—which usually means extra time spent on wireframes or Figma designs.

So here’s my question: Are wireframes and Figma design still essential when building with no-code platforms? And if clients insist on seeing visuals beforehand, is there a way to avoid full mockups or maybe use simpler alternatives?

Any advice would be awesome! Thanks!