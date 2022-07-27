Is this book a recent enough book to learn well JavaScript?

I learned JavaScript in a course a few years ago. Now I would like to start it from scratch, and cover all the aspects of this language. I found this book on O’Reilly that looks well known, JavaScript: The Definitive Guide, 7th Edition (David Flanagan). The publication date is May 2020. My questions: is May 2020 ok as publication date or should I look for something date 2021/2022? I just want to start very well and on a book, not online course. Of course, if you read this book and you didn’t like it, feel free to tell me, and suggest another one.

Thank you very much for your precious help, I hope it’s an appropriate question for this community.

Regards,

Renato