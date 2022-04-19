Is my website mobile responsive how can i check?

This is pharmaceutical website
Open the site on a desktop computer
Open the site on a mobile phone
Is the layout on the mobile phone adjusted to fit the mobile phone, or do you constantly need to scroll both horizontally and vertically to see everything?
If the layout on the phone is adjusted then the site is responsive.
Google has a mobile-friendly test over at https://search.google.com/test/mobile-friendly
They indicate that the page is mobile friendly.