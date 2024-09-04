Is it a problem not have a contact page if all webpages without exception have a backendly following contact box?

By “backendly following contact box” I mean to a Contact us at any time kind of box which appears in the bottom part of the viewport and “scrolls” down or up, along with the user, always.

Such contact box is configured in the backend (it’s not JavaScript that can be turned off in advance, or anything like it) and it is generally an integral and static part of the source code any webpage.

Such contact box contains at least two links such as a clickable phone number and an email button (or for those going more international, a few application buttons like a Telegram button, a Signal button and a WhatsApp button).