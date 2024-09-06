Is it a problem not have a contact page if all webpages without exception have a backendly following contact box?

bendqh1: bendqh1: I don’t know how to put this in percentage but I can recall many times that I was actually disappointed that there wasn’t any way to contact the owner or the writer of the specific article, or at least, there wasn’t an easy way.

I can honestly say I have never experienced this feeling. Ever. Not once. We clearly have extremely different browsing experiences.

bendqh1: bendqh1: Now I have a question for you, why would icon/s on a bar would be less annoying to you?

It’s not that they’re icons, it’s that they’re obstructing less of the content by the bar not being solid. Again. Content is king. Every piece of content that the site covers up is a negative mark in my book against it. I want to see the content. That’s the purpose of my visit to the site.

I suspect at this point we’ve both expressed our opinions to the full extent; your evaluation of what is desirable is different from mine. Both are valid.