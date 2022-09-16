Is affirmative consent required to send order confirmation/status emails?

The title pretty much says it all. Right now, my checkout page has an opt-in checkbox for subscribing to my “newsletter list”. I think displaying 2 opt-ins at checkout isn’t the best UX.
I know that I cannot market (via email) to these customers UNLESS I get that consent… which is why I’ like to get that opt-in at checkout. But if I have to use that opportunity to collect consent just to mail them a confirmation… I don’t know what to do.
Does anyone have any knowledge on this topic they’d are to share? How do you all handle it?
I am not sure if I fully understand your question.
Confirmation of purchase is not marketing. It is confirmation of purchase. You already have permission to send that particular e-mail.
What you don’t have is permission to take advantage of the e-mail address, given to you because he’s purchasing whatever product, and send your newsletter or send him advertisement.
If your customers decides that he wants to receive that newsletter, he will use the opt-in button you added at checkout.
And that means that he’s giving you explicit consent to receive that newsletter.
@Gandalf & @molona - great, that’s what I thought. I received some misinformation that “technically” you can’t even send order confirmation/status emails without affirmative consent. I was highly skeptical but wanted to confirm.
Now here’s where maybe the line blurs: in my “Thank you for your order, we’ll contact you when it ships” email, can i add anything along the lines of…
“Here’s a coupon code - use it for your next order”
or
“Here are some other products you might like”
or even
“click here to sign up to receive promotional emails with discounts and all sorts of other great product stuff that will make you want to buy them all”