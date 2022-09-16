Is affirmative consent required to send order confirmation/status emails?

The title pretty much says it all. Right now, my checkout page has an opt-in checkbox for subscribing to my “newsletter list”. I think displaying 2 opt-ins at checkout isn’t the best UX.

I know that I cannot market (via email) to these customers UNLESS I get that consent… which is why I’ like to get that opt-in at checkout. But if I have to use that opportunity to collect consent just to mail them a confirmation… I don’t know what to do.

Does anyone have any knowledge on this topic they’d are to share? How do you all handle it?