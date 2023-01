When I try to do the push and unshift examples that you use in this part:

food = [...food, 'Coffee'];

food = ['Coconut', ...food];

food = ['Coconut', ...food, 'Coffee'];





I get the message TypeError {"invalid assignment to const 'food'"} in jconsole.com.





Is this because the array 'food' is previously defined as const and therefore not assignable?

Don't you need to give the array a new name (e.g. food1 = ['Coconut', ...food, 'Coffee'];)?

Link to content: Learn to Code with JavaScript - Section 5