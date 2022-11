going through the second bullet - creating 3 prompts and placing answers in an array using the alert - my code is:

const food = prompt('fav food?');

const drink = prompt('fav drink?');

const desert = prompt('fav desert?');

const myArray = [food,drink,water];

alert(myArray);





the alert doesnt seem to work any ideas why?

Link to content: Learn to Code with JavaScript - Section 5