Question on calling this const value

Hi,
I am new to js and have a requirement to store a value in a const in javascript. The value is computed i.e. it needs a function. I have the following code:
const test = [] = function() { }
However, I am wondering, how can I test this? I tried to run my js file with this in webstorm but i can’t get an output, even with a console.log method.
Any ideas/
That code is already confusing with the multiple assignments.
I would have the function separate, and return the array that is needed.
function nameOfFunction() {
return [];
}
const test = nameOfFunction();
You can then check that the function does what it needs to do, and also check that the test variable has been suitably assigned.
Ah ok yeah that would do! That way all of that in my js file I can easily run it and test.