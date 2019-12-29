Install vue/cli app with yarn raise errors

Hello,

Trying to install vue/cli app with yarn selected in command wizard:

vue create yhostels

I got error :

Vue CLI v4.1.1 Failed to check for updates ��� Creating project in /mnt/_work_sdb8/wwwroot/lar/VApps/yhostels. ���� Initializing git repository... ��� Installing CLI plugins. This might take a while... 00h00m00s 0/0: : ERROR Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config' Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config' at makeError (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:174:9) at Promise.all.then.arr (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:278:16) at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:86:5)

I have yarn installed :

$ yarn --version 0.32

Kubuntu 18

Did I miss some options?

Thanks!