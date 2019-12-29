Install vue/cli app with yarn raise errors

#1

Hello,
Trying to install vue/cli app with yarn selected in command wizard:
vue create yhostels

I got error :

Vue CLI v4.1.1
Failed to check for updates
���  Installing CLI plugins. This might take a while...

00h00m00s 0/0: :  ERROR  Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config'


Error: Command failed: yarn config get npmRegistryServer
ERROR: [Errno 2] No such file or directory: 'config'


    at makeError (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:174:9)
    at Promise.all.then.arr (/usr/lib/node_modules/@vue/cli/node_modules/execa/index.js:278:16)
    at processTicksAndRejections (internal/process/task_queues.js:86:5)

I have yarn installed :

$ yarn --version                  
0.32

Kubuntu 18
Did I miss some options?

Thanks!