Global Yarn Install on WSL?

I’ve installed node into WSL/Ubuntu. From my root dir, yarn --version works. When I attempt to use it in a project dir, I get this error:

Error: Cannot find module '/mnt/d/Projects/git/.yarn/releases/yarn-1.22.10.cjs'

The coded I used for the install:

sudo apt remove yarn curl -sS https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/pubkey.gpg | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://dl.yarnpkg.com/debian/ stable main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/yarn.list sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install yarn -y //then yarn -g install

Which indicates that node is looking for Yarn in the local project dir.

I found yarn using the which command, but even the calling it from via it’s absolute path yields the same error:

~/.nvm/versions/node/v15.4.0/bin/yarn --version

If anyone know the fix it would be greatly appreciated.