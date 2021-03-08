Inside Out: Affiliate Marketing Questions

So I am posting to get some inside out feedback. My boss has tasked me with coming up with an affiliate program. We’re a service rather than a widget company; in a nutshell we’re a recruiter marketplace (we attract the recruiters) where we match them with businesses looking to hire someone; and we do it for a fraction of the cost of a traditional recruiting agency.

So what I came up was a tiered payout system from 200-500 on the hire (based on what the person being hired’s salary is), and I wrote into the verbiage that if the company the affiliate brings in makes 17 hires in a year, then they get the affiliate hire fee for each of those hires (worst case 200x17, best case 500x17; reality - probably mixed between).

(edited for sitepoint italicizing )

Does this sound like a good idea? We have it all formalized, but I’m curious what feedback is from folks who do affiliate marketing. Any suggestions on where to publicize it?

Any feedback/help is appreciated!