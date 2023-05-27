Having trouble getting 2 Flex Columns to honor their widths

Gandalf just so you know I did Tidy this but it didn’t reformat anything because it’s a list. I did however put the styling in lower case. Who loves you baby.
This is a mod after one of Paul’s Flex jobs — in fact, the best piece he’s ever helped me with! Chief . . . why don’t these columns display? I know I’m doing something wrong but I can’t seem to ferret it out arrrgh Flex tsk.
PAGE 13 INVENTORY ‘WALKUP MELODIA et al.’ ᰄ § MAY 20, 2023
HTML, BODY {
text-size-adjust: 100%;
font-size: 18px; /* factor expressed in px setting the basis for rem */
line-height: 18px; /* factor expressed in px setting the basis for rem */
}
BODY {
margin: 2.5rem 0 0; /* 40px */
padding: 0;
width: 100%;
font-size: 1.5rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: 'Encode Sans Semi Condensed', sans-serif;
}
P {
font-size: .8px;
line-height: .8;
}
#TWOCOLUMNS {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: space-between;
width: 96%;
margin-left: 1%;
margin-right: 1%;
margin-bottom: 1rem;
}
#COLUMN-A {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
#COLUMN-B {
width: 48%;
}
.CENTR {
text-align: CENTER;
margin-top: .63rem;
margin-bottom: .63rem;
}
.UNDR {text-decoration: UNDERLINE}
.ALPHA {
font-family: 'Crete Round', serif;
}
.ALPHARD {
color: CRIMSON;
font-family: 'Crete Round', serif;
}
.HILITE2 {
text-align: center;
margin-top: 1.5rem;
margin-bottom: 1rem;
color: BLACK;
background: #ffffbf;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1;
font-family: 'Crete Round', serif;
}
.HILITE3 {
text-align: LEFT;
color: BLACK;
background: #FFFFBF;
font-weight: BOLD;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Kiwi Maru', serif;
}
.HILITE4 {
text-align: LEFT;
color: BLACK;
font-weight: BOLD;
background: #FFDDDD; /* CRIMSON HILITING */
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Encode Sans Semi Condensed', sans-serif;
}
.HILITE5 {
text-align: LEFT;
color: BLACK;
background: #FFDDDD; /* CRIMSON HILITING */
font-style: ITALIC;
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 1.5rem; /* 28px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Encode Sans Semi Condensed', sans-serif;
}
.HILITE6 {
text-align: center;
color: BLACK;
background: #FFFFBF; /* YELLOW HILITING */
font-size: 1.19rem; /* 19px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Crete Round', serif;
}
.CURLY7 {
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 700;
font-family: 'Playfair Display', sans-serif;
}
.CURLY9 {
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 900;
font-family: 'Playfair Display', sans-serif;
}
.TOOLS {
color: black;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.5rem;
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 700;
font-family: 'Encode Sans Semi Condensed', sans-serif;
}
.DBLU {color: DODGERBLUE}
.CRIM {color: CRIMSON}
.CRIMU {
color: CRIMSON;
text-decoration: UNDERLINE;
font-weight: bold;
}
.CNTR {
text-align: CENTER;
}
.HVYBK {
color: BLACK;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: 'Calistoga', serif;
}
.HVYRD {
color: CRIMSON;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: 'Calistoga', serif;
}
.HVYBU {
color: DODGERBLUE;
text-align: left;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-weight: 600;
font-family: 'Calistoga', serif;
}
.HEADINGC {
color: #888888;
margin-top: 10px;
margin-bottom: 10px;
text-align: CENTER;
font-size: 1.75rem;
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Crete Round', serif;
}
ol, dl, p {
margin-left: 1%;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Encode Sans Semi Condensed', sans-serif;
}
ul {
list-style-type: SQUARE;
font-size: 1.13rem; /* 18px */
line-height: 1.05;
font-family: 'Crete Round', serif;
}
INVENTORY
-
Furniture — Extremely valuable inlaid mahogany furniture from North Carolina which I had purchased after seeing some of the pieces in an Architectural Digest magazine in 1988 ($16,000 . . . 35 YEARS AGO); King-Sized Canopy Bed Frame, 7’ Highboy, two Low Boys
-
Furniture — Extremely valuable solid Chinese Mahogany furniture w/burled walnut inlay ($4,000 . . . 45 YEARS AGO); 40” Inlaid Coffee Table, 66” Sofa Table, Inlaid Sofa Side Table, Inlaid Chest 2 Doors
-
Furniture — Hand Crafted in Santa Rosa 4 legal-width solid oak 4-drawer file cabinets
($5,000 . . . 30 YEARS AGO);
-
“Barrister” Bookcases – two 4-Shelf Glassed-In, Cherry
-
“Barrister” Bookcases – four Large 4-Shelf Glassed-In, Walnut
-
TABLE — Solid Oak 4’ w/20” Expansion
-
PLASTIC STORAGE Drawers — stacking, white
-
Shelving Units — two 84” High Walnut
-
Bookcases – four White Kitchen Double-Door 60” High w/Maple Tops
-
CREDENZA — Commercial Grade Steel 6’ x 30” x 30”
-
TABLE — Commercial Grade Steel Table Beige w/Oak Formica Top
-
SmartPhone LG STYLO 4 w/540 GB superMicro Card – Android Oreo 8.1
-
Steel Shelving Units — three (various Dimensions)
-
Gun Case, Blue, 3 removeable shelves
-
PLASTIC STORAGE Drawers — stacking, black
-
Washing Machine – Sears “Canyon Capacity” Top Loading
-
Pine Crates on Wheels – six Handmade & Shellacked 24” X 15” X 15”
-
Analog TV – 24” Sony Picture-in-Picture
-
Boston® Home Theatre Speaker system
-
Boston® Speakers, two 32” x 10” x 18”
-
DVD Shelving units, two Black
-
DOZENS OF DVDs containing Backup Files, many with Sensitive Password and Account Data (but NO Social Security, Calfresh, VISA or Mastercard numbers, and certainly NOT the password to my phone! Go fish you bastards!)
-
Lenovo® Tablet – Android Honeycomb 3.2
-
Two Desktop Computers
-
Seven Hard Disk Drives
-
Monitor, NEC 22” Pivoting LCD
-
Flatbed Scanner 14”
-
Scale 25-Lb. Digital
-
Upwards of 30 Business Software Licenses
-
Printer – Brother Multi-Function 17” Extra-Wide Inkjet
-
Printer – Canon 17” Extra-Wide Inkjet
-
Fellowes® Commercial Paper Shredder
-
APC Backup Universal Power Supply
Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of TOOLS were stolen:
-
RARE BOOKS
-
DVD Movies including numerous Box Sets LOTR, Twilight Zone Definitive, Rogers & Hammerstein Musicals, Elizabeth R, Sherlock Holmes, LOTR Complete
-
VACUUM CLEANER, DYSON ANIMAL ($500)
-
VACUUM CLEANER, BISSELL REWIND
-
VACUUM CLEANER, EUREKA Small Portable 4 amp for computer motherboards and inside desktops
-
COFFEE MAKER — (2) Hamilton Beach® 12 Cup BRAND NEW
-
HOT PLATE — Cuisinart® Commercial 1200W BRAND NEW
-
HOT PLATE — Cuisinart® Commercial 1200W Used
-
SHEET SETS — Eight Egyptian 900-Thread Ct. 100% Cotton Embroidered King Size BRAND NEW
-
TOASTER OVEN — DeLongi®
-
KNIFE — Meat Cleaver Stainless Steel Hand-Crafted Filigree
-
Vast assortment of hand tools and specialty hand tools, socketwrench kits (both inch & metric, 3 Crowbars in graduated sizes, drill bit sets, sanders, screwdrivers, Yankee® Push Drill, Hole Cutters, Diamond-Bit Glass Cutter, hacksaws, mitre saws, pruning saws, toothed hand saws, pruners
-
Electric Chainsaw – Stihl® 24” w/Stihl® Noise Canceling Headphones
-
Corded Saw – Craftsman® 7¼” Circular Saw
-
Corded Saw – Craftsman® Jigsaw
-
Drill – Milwaukee® Corded
-
Rubberized Binoculars
-
15 amp Table Saw Table
-
SAW — Makita® 3-3/8” Cordless Circular
-
SAW — Makita® 7¼” Cordless Circular
-
ROUTER — Hercules® 2¼ HP Variable Speed
-
FIXTURES — Hundreds of dollars worth of BATHROOM, PLUMBING, LIGHTING & FAN FIXTURES
-
LADDER — 6’ Aluminum
-
LADDER — 24” Aluminum
-
Automobile Battery Recharger Craftsman®
-
16’ Telescoping Pruner
-
Food Dehydrator