Inserting nth Child Striping to a Complex Flex Page

HTML & CSS
21

You missed the class of .item from that div.

e.g.

  <div class="item lons">
          This is a sample of &ldquo;Londrina Solid,&rdquo; with total caveman vibes
1 Like
22

From W3schools:
“The direct child elements of a flex container automatically becomes flexible (flex) items.”

Well I learned something there. Thank you Paul. I have to be diligent in never taking anything you write in code for granted. :biggrin: