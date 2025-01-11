Inserted buttons data-counter value not appending

JavaScript
1

I have opened a different post with some small debugging help here because in the previous one some different issue with different logic was being discussed.

I have movd here from mutation observer to scroll, and all instances with new button are injected in DOM, but I used this counter in button data-counter="${currentCounter}"> it is not appending just printing "1" in all instances.

window.addEventListener("scroll", function () {
	const toolBarDivs = document.querySelectorAll('div[aria-label*="replies"]:not([data-sibling-injected])')
	toolBarDivs.forEach(toolBarDiv => {
		injectButton(toolBarDiv)
	})
})

function injectButton(toolBarDiv) {
	if (!toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter) {
		toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter = 1
	}

	const currentCounter = toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter
	toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter = parseInt(currentCounter) + 1

	const newDiv = document.createElement("div")
	newDiv.classList.add("css-175oi2r", "r-18u37iz", "r-1h0z5md", "r-13awgt0", "copy-paste-button")

	newDiv.innerHTML = `
    <button aria-label="copypaste" role="button" class="css-175oi2r r-1777fci r-bt1l66 r-bztko3 r-lrvibr r-1loqt21 r-1ny4l3l"
      data-testid="copypaste" type="button" data-copy-paste-button-added="true"
      data-counter="${currentCounter}">
      Copaste
    </button>
  `

	const targetIndex = 3
	if (toolBarDiv.children.length > targetIndex) {
		toolBarDiv.insertBefore(newDiv, toolBarDiv.children[targetIndex])
	} else {
		toolBarDiv.appendChild(newDiv)
	}

	toolBarDiv.dataset.siblingInjected = "true"
}

document.body.addEventListener("click", function (event) {
	if (event.target.matches('button[data-testid="copypaste"]')) {
		console.log("Button clicked:", event.target)
		let currentElement = event.target
		while (currentElement && !currentElement.hasAttribute("data-testid")) {
			currentElement = currentElement.parentElement
		}
		if (currentElement && currentElement.getAttribute("data-testid") === "tweetText") {
			console.log("Stopped at:", currentElement)
		}
	}
})