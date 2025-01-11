Inserted buttons data-counter value not appending

I have opened a different post with some small debugging help here because in the previous one some different issue with different logic was being discussed.
I have movd here from mutation observer to scroll, and all instances with new button are injected in DOM, but I used this counter in button
data-counter="${currentCounter}"> it is not appending just printing
"1" in all instances.
window.addEventListener("scroll", function () {
const toolBarDivs = document.querySelectorAll('div[aria-label*="replies"]:not([data-sibling-injected])')
toolBarDivs.forEach(toolBarDiv => {
injectButton(toolBarDiv)
})
})
function injectButton(toolBarDiv) {
if (!toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter) {
toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter = 1
}
const currentCounter = toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter
toolBarDiv.dataset.buttonCounter = parseInt(currentCounter) + 1
const newDiv = document.createElement("div")
newDiv.classList.add("css-175oi2r", "r-18u37iz", "r-1h0z5md", "r-13awgt0", "copy-paste-button")
newDiv.innerHTML = `
<button aria-label="copypaste" role="button" class="css-175oi2r r-1777fci r-bt1l66 r-bztko3 r-lrvibr r-1loqt21 r-1ny4l3l"
data-testid="copypaste" type="button" data-copy-paste-button-added="true"
data-counter="${currentCounter}">
Copaste
</button>
`
const targetIndex = 3
if (toolBarDiv.children.length > targetIndex) {
toolBarDiv.insertBefore(newDiv, toolBarDiv.children[targetIndex])
} else {
toolBarDiv.appendChild(newDiv)
}
toolBarDiv.dataset.siblingInjected = "true"
}
document.body.addEventListener("click", function (event) {
if (event.target.matches('button[data-testid="copypaste"]')) {
console.log("Button clicked:", event.target)
let currentElement = event.target
while (currentElement && !currentElement.hasAttribute("data-testid")) {
currentElement = currentElement.parentElement
}
if (currentElement && currentElement.getAttribute("data-testid") === "tweetText") {
console.log("Stopped at:", currentElement)
}
}
})