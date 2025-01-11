Log only clicked button in console, attach event to all buttons (new or existing)

I want only the clicked button to be logged in the console, regardless of whether the button is newly injected or already present in the page.

I want the click event to be attached to all the buttons that are present, and only the button that was actually clicked should be logged in the console.

However on clicking the said button, all instances(all injected buutons) present in the page gets logged on console.

Below code is a part of content.js of a chrome extension under development—