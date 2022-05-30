Include security camera web-page on website

I’m currently including a local security camera on my website by exposing the HTTP page of the camera on a sub-domain of my website and then including the page in an iframe.

Local HTTP page → forwarded to a public server → exposed on domain → include the exposed page in website

<iframe id="camera" title="camera" src="https://subdomain.URL/" ></iframe>

The problem with this approach is that anybody can see the video when accessing the exposed HTTP page of the camera (on the subdomain). And if I add authentication e.g. basic auth to the camera page all users of the dashboard containing the camera also need to enter the credentials even though they are already signed in to the dashboard.

Is there some other possibility to include the HTTP page of the camera without exposing it publicly or bypassing the auth on the dashboard?

Any help is greatly appreciated!